Security in-charge hurt as 3 bike-borne men open fire in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 19 (IANS) Three unidentified armed men opened fire and injured a security in-charge in Gurugram on Friday morning, the police said.
The incident took place in the Dharam Colony area in Gurugram.
The victim was identified as 45-year-old Chander Pal Yadav, who works with a real estate firm as the security in-charge.
According to the police, the incident took place when the victim was sitting outside his house in the Dharam Colony area.
"The unknown assailants suddenly opened fire and fled from the spot on their motorbike. The victim received a single bullet on his left arm," Sanjay Kumar, Station House Officer, Palam Vihar, told IANS.
Kumar said the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. The victim is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.
"An FIR was filed in connection with the case against the unknown culprits at the Palam Vihar police station, he added.
--IANS
str/khz/bg