Security must to make India $5 trillion economy: Shah

"Modiji wants to make India a $5-trillion economy, and put it among the world's top three. But economic progress is not possible without securing the country. There is need to maintain external security and law and order in the states," Shah said during the 49th Foundation Day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

He said over 34,000 personnel had sacrificed their lives to maintain law and order within the country lending credibility to the Police Force, and urged policemen to carry forward the good work done by their colleagues.