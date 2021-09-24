Security of army bases, govt offices scaled up in Uri after fresh intel alert

Sources, quoting the fresh intelligence input, said that some missing ultras can target the Army bases, posts or government buildings in this sector or in the adjoining areas.

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Following fresh intelligence inputs that terrorists may hit the Army bases and government buildings in Uri and adjoining areas, the security arrangements of these establishments have been scaled up and they have been asked to remain on high alert.

They also said that the Army officials have been asked to scale-up security arrangements near the military setups in Uri and nearby areas, to remain on high alert and also strengthen the peripheral security and have adequate number of sentries on the watchtowers.

Similar arrangements have to be made for the important government buildings too, they further said.

The officials in the security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir also said that despite the deep combing operations in the Uri sector for the last three days to flush out the terrorists, the absconding terrorists are traceless which raises a serious security threat.

The administration had suspended the mobile Internet for three days so that these ultras could not contact their local handlers and restrictions on the movement of the residents were also made, but nothing has come up so far, sources said. It is now believed that they might have the support of local handlers who may have arranged a safe place to hide in for a while.

On September 18, the security agencies had sounded alert that six terrorists from Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK) had sneaked into the Indian Territory in Uri sector with a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The officials, who were privy to the operational developments, also confirmed that the Army had also inputs that a fresh group of infiltrators had sneaked into Uri via Gawahalan village on the border which was earlier used by the Pakistani terrorists to attack the military base in Uri in September 2016.

