Security personnel stand guard in Guwahati as ULFA-I calls for shutdown on Republic Day

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Security personnel stand guard at roads in Guwahati on the Republic Day as ULFA (I) has called for a shutdown on Sunday.

At least five explosions took place in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts on Sunday morning as the country celebrated Republic Day.



The first blast took place at a shop in Graham Bazaar located near the National Highway NH 37. The second blast took place near a Gurudwara in Dibrugarh while another blast took place near Duliajan police station in the district.

Other two explosions took place In Doom Dooma town of Tinsukia district and in Sonari town of Charaideo district.

In Dibrugarh, Police and other officers have reached the spot. Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant had said, "We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh."

"An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this," the DGP had said.

"We suspect ULFA, preliminary investigation is indicating towards that. The investigation is underway, " he added.(ANI)

