Security stepped up at Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Security forces have been deployed at Meenakshi Amman temple here after the authorities received a bomb threat on Wednesday night, police said.

Bomb experts are investigating the area and Security forces have been deployed at all four towers of the world-famed Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, which is thronged by millions of devotees and tourists every day.



The bomb threats were reported to the police office last night via e-mail.

Presently, over 500 policemen have been deployed in and around the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, police said.

Visitors to the temple are being thoroughly checked before they enter the temple, police said. (ANI)

