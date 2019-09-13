Security tightened in Rampur ahead of Akhilesh's visit

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Security has been tightened here ahead of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav's visit.

"We have made proper security arrangements wherever he is expected to visit. He is expected to stay in a private report. We have made security arrangements there too," said District Magistrate Anjaneya Kumar Singh.

With Section 144 imposed in the region, SP workers reached here in disguise to support Yadav and Azam Khan."There is no other way left to enter Rampur. It was not good, but I did not have any other option other than this. We, SP workers, are here to support Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan," said one party worker who was dressed as a groom.Akhilesh Yadav's visit gains significance in the backdrop of the fact that as many as 80 cases have been registered against SP leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan.This tour can be seen as an endeavour by the party chief to lend his support to Khan and his son, who have been embroiled in controversies from past few months.Multiple cases have been registered against Khan, including that of land grabbing and criminal intimidation.A case against his wife and two sons for allegedly encroaching upon government land in Rampur has also been registered. (ANI)