Security tightened outside SC as hearings on CAA underway

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Security tightened outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday as hearings related to Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) underway.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing of around 144 petitions related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Before the hearing began, Attorney General KK Venugopal said: "Atmosphere has to be peaceful and calm, especially in the Supreme Court."



The Attorney General told CJI Bobde that this court has to issue some direction on who can come to the court, some rules are to be framed.

He also said that the Supreme Courts of the United States and Pakistan have regulations for visitors inside the courtroom.

The petitioners who have challenged the CAA are Indian Union Muslim League, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, SFI, and CPI among others. (ANI)