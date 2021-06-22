Sedition case: Lakshadweep admin serves caution notice to Aisha Sultana for violating home quarantine rules

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], June 22 (ANI): Lakshadweep administration on Tuesday as issued a caution notice to filmmaker Aisha Sultana for flouting home quarantine rules. Sultana is in Kavaratti for police questioning in a sedition case registered against her.



In the caution notice issued by Lakshadweep District Collector S Asker Ali, the administrartion cautioned Sultana about the stringent actions against her is she does not comply with the Standard COVID Protocol (SOP) of the Union Territory.

"Your actions in violating the 'Home Quarantine' direction and roaming in public places and interacting with the public and visiting a FLTC and interacting with COVID-19 positive patients are certainly illegal and likely to spread infection of COVID- 19 virus which is dangerous to human life and are evident of violation of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the officer concerned has submitted complaints in this regard to the competent authority," the notice said.

"Hence you are hereby cautioned that stringent actions will be taken against you if you are violating the quarantine rule again, which is specified as per the Standard COVID Protocol (SOP) that is in place in the UT of Lakshadweep and you must remember that you are exempted from the mandatory quarantine provision only for the purpose of interrogation in the said case,' it added

On Sunday, Lakshadweep police questioned Sultana for more than three hours and let her off later.

Speaking to the media, after the questioing Sultana had said, "No arrest was made but they asked me to stay back for four days. The police officials did behave nicely with me and said that if they needed to question me more, they will call me after issuing a notice."

The sedition case was registered against her for her controversial 'bio-weapon' remark during a discussion on Lakshadweep policies implemented by Praful Koda Patel in a Malayalam news channel.

The Kerala High Court had granted her interim anticipatory bail for a week and had directed her to appear before police today for interrogation as per Section 41A CrPC notice.

She was entitled to the benefit of the presence of her counsel during interrogation, the Court had said in the order. In the event of arrest, the court said that she should be released in interim anticipatory bail for one week on the execution of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties for the like sum to the satisfaction of the arresting officer. The court had reserved the final order. (ANI)