Sedition case registered against former ACB chief

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): A sedition case has been registered against former Anti-Corruption Bureau Chief GP Singh in connection with ACB raids at 15 locations, said Raipur police on Friday.



Earlier on July 1, the Chhattisgarh ACB team conducted extensive raids at the residence of a senior IPS Officer GP Singh.

The raids were conducted on the basis of an FIR registered against Singh over disproportionate assets, sources informed.

It is the first instance of ACB raiding an IPS officer in Chhattisgarh.

A year ago, Singh was the chief of the ACB and the Economic Offences Wing. He was transferred as the director of the state police academy last June.

The 1994-batch IPS officer has earlier served as the IG of Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur. (ANI)

