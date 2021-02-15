'Seed of anti-nationalism' has to be dealt with: Haryana minister on Disha arrest

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (IANS) Adopting a tough stance, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said whoever harbours the "seed of anti-nationalism" has to be dealt with accordingly, be it 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi or anyone else.

In a tweet in Hindi, Vij said: "Whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their minds, that has to be completely destroyed, be it Disha Ravi or anyone else."