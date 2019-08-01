Seeing plight of locals, MP man constructs makeshift bridge

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A resident of Samnapur village in Madhya Pradesh has built a makeshift bridge over a water channel with the help of his family for other residents of the village, rather than waiting for help from the government.

Shivprasad Kurmi said the bridge was constructed in a span of four days.

Speaking to ANI, Kurmi, a farmer, said locals faced difficulties every day to commute as the bridge over the water channel joining the village with the mainland was damaged. The condition deteriorated further as heavy rains lashed the region, forcing Kurmi to take matters in his own hands.



"It was impossible for us to cross the drain especially during the rains and we had to wait for four to five hours to allow the water to settle. I didn't approach the government to construct a bridge thinking if it will be built or not. So, we just built a makeshift bridge ourselves," he said.

Locals claimed that a proposal was sent to the Voter Shade program for construction of a bridge, but it hasn't been accepted yet. "However, the government says that a plan had been formulated," said a local.

Residents of the village claimed that after an earlier bridge was vandalised, locals had approached the administration about the absence of a proper concrete bridge.

"We told Sub Divisional Officer about this issue and he assured that a bridge would be constructed by the next year. Though we are using the wooden bridge, it is not a permanent solution," said Shubham Patel, a resident of Samnapur. (ANI)

