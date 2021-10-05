Seeking to work with India to enhance bilateral trade relationship, says US Embassy in India

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Embassy of the United States in India on Tuesday said that the US is seeking to work with India to enhance bilateral trade relationship.



Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of the United States in India said, "The U.S. seeks to work with India to enhance our bilateral trade relationship by addressing trade concerns, identifying specific areas for increased engagement and developing an ambitious, shared vision for the future of the trade relationship. #USIndiaTrade."

Embassy of United States in India's Charge d'affaires Patricia A. Lacina on Tuesday welcomed the delegation of United States Trade Representative - AUSTR Chris Wilson, Deputy AUSTR Brendan Lynch and Director Emily Ashby in New Delhi and said that the delegation is looking forward for a productive meeting of the US-India Trade Policy Forum.

"CDA Lacina welcomed @USTradeRep AUSTR Chris Wilson, Deputy AUSTR Brendan Lynch, and Director Emily Ashby to New Delhi. The delegation is looking forward to constructive meetings this week and to a productive upcoming meeting of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum this year," the US embassy further tweeted.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his US visit envisioned a decade of transformational partnership in the US-India relationship with emphasis on "tradition, technology, trade, trusteeship and talent". (ANI)

