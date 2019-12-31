Seelampur anti-CAA protest: Court grants bail to two accused on medical grounds

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two accused who were arrested after a protest against the citizenship law turned violent in the Seelampur area earlier this month.

Session Judge Brijesh Garg granted bail for three weeks on medical grounds and asked the accused - Ali and Moinuddin - to pay Rs 20,000 with a surety of like amount. The court will now hear the matter on January 21.

It has further directed the medical examination of the duo to be conducted. Inter alia, the court asked the order copy of their bail to be handed over to the superintendent of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.The counsel representing one of the accused named Ali sought bail on the grounds that his client has thyroid and gets regular fits in the jail.The court asked how the other accused sustained injuries to which the defence counsel said that he received them during a lathi-charge.The court expressed apprehensions over it and said that it could not be because of lathi-charge. Replying to that, the Delhi Police said that he sustained injuries in a blast from a petrol bomb.Yesterday, the court had issued a show-cause notice to the jail authorities for not producing the medical reports of the accused.The Delhi Police had arrested 14 people at the protest on December 17. Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-days judicial custody a day later.The protesters had allegedly clashed with policemen and vandalised three buses during the protest. Many people were also injured in the incident. (ANI)