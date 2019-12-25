Seelampur violence: Court issues notice to Tihar Jail to give medical treatment to accused

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Tihar Jail authorities to give medical treatment to one of the accused arrested in Seelampur violence case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Richa Parihar issued notice to Director General (Prison) and directed him to ensure that immediate medical treatment is given to the accused named Moinuddin.



The jail authorities have to file a report by December 25. The matter is listed for the next day.

Moinuddin had moved an application seeking medical treatment for injuries on his right hand.

The Delhi Police had arrested a total of 14 people after a protest in Seelampur area against the citizenship law turned violent on December 17. Subsequently, the court had sent them for 14-days judicial custody.

The protesters had allegedly pelted stones at policemen and vandalized three buses during the protests.

They were staging a protest against the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

