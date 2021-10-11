Seeman's party functionary arrested for remarks on Stalin

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) A leader of NTK, the political outfit floated by actor-director, Seeman, was arrested for his remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a public function at Kanniyakumari district, police said.

NTK leader 'Sattai' Duraimurugan, while addressing party workers at Thucklay in Kanniyakumari on Friday, spoke against Stalin and the DMK government while criticising mining of sand and stones in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts use in Kerala's Vizhinjam port.