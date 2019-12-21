Seemapuri CAA violence: Court sends 11 people to judicial custody for 14 days

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday sent eleven people to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Seemapuri area of North East Delhi yesterday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Mittal at Delhi's Karkardooma court directed that the winter clothes should be provided to the accused. The court also asked for the medicolegal case (MLC) of the accused to be reconducted.

The protest against the newly-amended citizenship law had turned violent in the area yesterday following which several people were detained and arrested.During the course of proceedings, Nitya Rama Krishna, who appeared for the accused, said that three of them have serious injuries and claimed that "no prima facia case can be made out against them".She submitted that the FIR does not disclose how the accused were charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. "The police have not placed any MLC report to support the nature of the injury as alleged in the FIR."Police, however, asserted that the arrested people were the part of "unruly crowd" and there was a "serious threat to peace and tranquillity".The police claimed that they had to intervene and arrest the eleven accused after they damaged public property and pelted stones at them.It said that a police officer also sustained injury and it is the reason why Section 307 was invoked.Earlier today, the court directed Seemapuri's Station House Officer (SHO) to allow the lawyers to meet the people, who were detained.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh sustained injuries during the incident.Protests and agitations have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.Protesters are demanding the scrapping of the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians, fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India. (ANI)