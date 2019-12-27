Seemapuri violence: Court allows police to carry out bone ossification test of an accused

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday allowed the city police to carry out the bone ossification test of one of the accused in Seemapuri violence case, who claimed to be a juvenile.

The accused had earlier moved a bail application in the court here. The court had directed the investigating officer (IO) to keep him separately.

On Friday the report filed by the IO stated that determination of the age of the accused requires ossification test as the counsel for the accused has failed to produce any documents in respect of the age of the accused.Metropolitan Magistrate Gita then said that the ossification test of the accused is necessary as no documents as mentioned in the relevant Act is produced on behalf of the accused and in the absence of any such documents, bone ossification test is the last result by which the age of the accused can be determined.The court further directed that the test will be conducted at GTB Hospital on December 28, while the report will be produced on December 30.Earlier, a Delhi court had sent 11 people to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Seemapuri area of North East Delhi.The court will hear the bail plea of the 10 accused on Saturday. (ANI)