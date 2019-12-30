Seemapuri violence: Court does not find accused to be minor, will hear his bail plea on Jan 6

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday adjourned till January 6 the hearing in the Seemapuri violence case on the bail petition moved by one of the accused who claimed to be a juvenile.

The court had earlier directed the accused's ossification report to be submitted today. The court, after going through it, did not find him to be a minor and said that it will hear his bail petition on the basis of merit on the next date.



The accused had earlier moved the bail application in the court following which he was asked to be kept separately.

Earlier, a Delhi court had sent 11 people to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Seemapuri area of North East Delhi.

The court will hear the bail plea of all the 10 accused tomorrow. (ANI)

