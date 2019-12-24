Seemapuri violence case: Accused claims to be minor, moves bail plea in court

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): One of the accused in the Seemapuri violence case, who claims to be a minor, has moved a bail application in a court here.

The court has directed the Investigating officer (IO) to keep him in a separately and has posted the matter for December 27. The lawyer has said the accused was detained illegally.

Earlier, a Delhi court had on Saturday sent 11 people to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Seemapuri area of North East Delhi on Friday.



On Monday, Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Mittal, after hearing the arguments of the lawyer, ordered the Investigation Officer Pramod Kumar related to this case to verify the certificate of the Madarsa in three days.

The next hearing in the case will be conducted on December 27 by the Vacation Bench of Karkardooma Court. (ANI)

