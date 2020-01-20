Seers pass pro-CAA resolution at VHP meeting

Prayagraj, Jan 20 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's central Margdarshak Mandal meeting at Uttar Pradesh' Prayagraj was dominated by the planning for the construction of Ram Temple, discussions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and religious conversion.

But interestingly, it's the CAA which took up the most time rather than construction of the Ram Temple, an issue close to the heart of the VHP. A resolution was brought to 'thank' the Centre for bringing in the legislation in the first place.

Calling it a "fit legislation", the VHP resolution proposed to help in implementing the legislation. It was brought by Hariharanand Maharaj. It immediately received widespread support from within the VHP's mentor-level huddle. The resolution to support the CAA and work for it, was supported by Sadhvi Shakti Parishad's General Secretary Pragya Bharti. The pro-CAA resolution was unanimously passed at the meeting. The CAA makes it easier for the non-Muslim immigrants facing religious persecution in Muslim-majority nations -- Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan -- to become Indian citizen and reduces the stipulated years one needs to spend in India for applying for citizenship. Apart from the VHP'S Milind Parande and Akhileshwaranand, a slew of influential sants (holy men) were present at the meeting. The first session was presided over by Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati, while the second session was chaired by Avichaldasji Maharaj of the influential All India Sant Samiti. At a time when the opposition has been relentless in its protests against the CAA and even the Prime Minister on Monday passingly asked the BJP cadres to go door to door in order to counter 'falsehood', this unanimous support from the VHP and key groups of sants who wield immense power in terms of swinging the mood of their numerous followers, has definitely come as a breather for the ruling BJP. abn/rt/bg