Seethanagaram Ghat rape heinous, culprits will be nabbed: Andhra DGP

"Orders have been issued to Krishna and Guntur Superintendents of Police and Vijayawada Police Commissioner to nab the people responsible for the crime," he said.

Guntur, June 21 (IANS) Terming as "heinous" the recent rape of a woman, who was to get married soon, at Seethanagaram Ghat on the banks of Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, state Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Monday asserted that the culprits will be nabbed.

Sawang stressed that there will be no tolerance for this kind of activities and warned that however powerful the rapists are, they will not be spared.

Noting women's protection is their primary duty, he lamented the occurrence of these evil deeds despite several initiatives. Sawang also said that steps would be taken for ensuring every woman uses Disha app.

On Saturday night, unidentified criminals overpowered an unmarried couple and raped the woman.

The assailants tied their hands, beat up the man, sexually assaulted the woman and later escaped in a boat.

Incidentally, the couple was planning to get married.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Woman and Child Development Minister Taneti Vanita visited the woman undergoing treatment at the government general hospital in Guntur and comforted her.

Sucharita said efforts are on to nab the miscreants and also termed the crime as heinous.

Vanita said Andhra Pradesh government is extending a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the woman and another Rs 50,000 from the Women and Child Welfare Department.

