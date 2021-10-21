Seizing bikes, internet shutdown not linked to Amit Shah's visit: J&K Police

Police in various areas of Srinagar city have been seizing motor cycles and scooters since the last few days without giving any reason for such seizures.

Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday that the seizing of motor cycles and shutting some Internet towers in Srinagar is an anti-terror exercise which has nothing to do with the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Irrespective of whether one has all the relevant documents or not, the bikers are told to park their motor cycles inside various police stations in the city and leave them there.

In addition to this, mobile Internet facility in many localities of Srinagar city is also suspended during the evening hours.

This action by police has attracted criticism from different quarters with rumours doing the rounds in the city that these seizures are part of the larger security arrangements made for the two-day visit of Amit Shah, beginning on Saturday.

To scotch these rumours and to address the criticism, police said on its Twitter handle:, "Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror#violence. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon'ble HM:IGP Kashmir".

--IANS

sq/vd