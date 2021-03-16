Seizures of cash, other valuables go up in TN as polls near

Sahoo said cash amounting to Rs 43.76 crore, and gold, liquor and sarees worth Rs 65.78 crore were seized from different parts of Tamil Nadu since the Model Code of Conduct was implemented on February 26 with the poll announcement.

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) With Assembly elections fast approaching, seizures of cash and other valuables have increased in Tamil Nadu, with the present value of the confiscated items standing at over Rs 109 crore, as per Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

Former minister and AIADMK leader Nattan R Viswanath is in a controversy over allegations that he had given money to voters in his constituency on Monday.

In Chennai, two people who are linked to a hawala network were arrested after Rs 15 crore was seized from their procession.

Chennai city Deputy Police Commissioner, R. Nagarajan, told IANS that the two were arrested by the police flying squad and a huge amount of cash was found in their possession.

"On interrogating these people they revealed the source of money and said it was for distributing to various people. We have to check whether this money is for distribution to political parties," he said.

State survelliance teams of the Enforcement Directorate and the Election Commission have also seized cash and valuables from cities like Madurai and Trichy which was meant for distribution to some people linked to political parties.

M. Adisheshan, an official with the Income Tax department in Madurai, told IANS: "Our intelligence teams are in the field and if money or other valuables which are unaccounted are found, we will seize them and produce before the court. There is a stringent directive from the Election Commission to confiscate money and other valuables which are found without proper records."

--IANS

aal/vd