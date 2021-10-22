Sela Tunnel in final stage, promises all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

West Kamang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Sela tunnel project, a bi-lane road tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet is at the final stage of completion.



According to the officials, the pass promises to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang.

The construction of the tunnel is expected to be completed by June 2022.

"The Sela tunnel being constructed at an altitude of 13,500 feet on a strategically key road in Arunachal Pradesh will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang and ensure better movement of troops and weaponry to various forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China," Colonel Parikshit Mehra, the project director told ANI.

"It is being excavated below 4,200 meters of Sela Pass and promises to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang," Mehra said.

"Rs 700 crore tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road will be the longest bi-lane road tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet," he said.

"An escape tunnel with an equal length of 1.55 km is being constructed parallel to the main tunnel in case of any emergency," the official added. (ANI)

