Self-help groups install solar light in Prez village

This is the second toilet in the state which has been illuminated with solar energy by the women of Self Help groups.

Lucknow, June 17 (IANS) Self-help groups that are making solar lights, have now lit up the community toilet of Paraunkh, the native village of President Ram Nath Kovind in Kanpur Dehat.

Earlier, solar electrification work was done in the toilets of Todarpur village of Kanpur Dehat.

Under the Prerna Ojas Programme of the State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Uttar Pradesh has given an opportunity to self-help women groups to become conomically and socially empowered.

Taking the program forward, the work of solar electrification has been expedited in Kanpur Dehat with the help of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) fund.

Under this, the community toilets in the gram panchayat Paraunkh of Block Derapur have now been lighted up by solar electrification.

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), 978 self-help groups have been formed in Kanpur Dehat with more than 10,758 rural women as members.

Nearly 95 community toilets set up in Kanpur district, are to be illuminated with solar energy through the scheme.

There are 56,000 community toilets of Panchayati Raj in the state which will be illuminated with solar energy in future.

In the community toilet, the Self-Help Groups have themselves installed 2 solar panels of 150 watts along with 2 batteries of 52 AH.

Also, 16 LED bulbs have been installed in which 12 bulbs are operated on the sensor base.

These lights will illuminate when a person enters the toilet and will turn off 30 seconds after he or she exits the toilet.

