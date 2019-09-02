Self-invited AAP guests protest at Goel's home

The AAP Rajya Sabha member, along with other leaders, had gone to ask Goel about his and the BJP's stand on Delhi subsidised power and water bill dues waiver. Singh had written to Goel on August 30 asking the same questions.

Singh said when he reached Goel's house he was not available and the AAP leaders were told that the BJP MP was not informed about the meeting. Goel was avoiding answers as the BJP was against the free power and water bill waiver, he added.

The two leaders later engaged in a war of tweets.

Criticising Singh, Goel said it was sad that the AAP was protesting outside a BJP leader's residence. "They say they are coming for a meeting, but instead sat on a protest outside my residence. Why (Arvind) Kejriwal is not coming himself," Goel said. The BJP leader also said he was not at home and his family members called him to inform about the protest. Singh claimed he had informed Goel through Twitter and other social media that he would be visiting him at 11 a.m. but when they (AAP leaders) reached there he was missing. Singh sat on a protest for about two hours. "I had asked Goel three questions -- what's his stand on Delhi getting subsidised electricity, on waiver of due water bills and who would be the BJP's chief ministerial face," Singh said.