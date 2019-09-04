Selja to head Congress in Haryana, Hooda poll panel chief

The announcements were made by former Union Minister and Haryana Congress in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad and party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal.

Addressing the media, Azad said: "Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Kumari Selja as Haryana Congress chief."

"Hooda has been made the CLP leader and Leader of Opposition and also the Chairman of the Election Committee," he added.

The appointments end months of speculation over the issue of new state Congress chief amid reports of difference between former Haryana state unit chief Ashok Tanwar and Hooda.

The elections in the state are scheduled later this year. Azad admitted that there was a delay in the appointment of the state chief but "better late than never". To a question over Hooda using pressure tactics to gain control in the party, Azad said: "Whatever done in the past is past. This is the future and the new team will ensure to strengthen the Congress in elections."