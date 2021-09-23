Selvaganabathy set to become BJP's first MP from Puducherry

Puducherry, Sep 23 (IANS) BJP leader and former Puducherry legislator S. Selvaganabathy will become the party's first MP from the Union Territory as he is set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

Accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and Home Minister A. Namassivayam who proposed his candidature, Selvaganabathy on Wednesday filed his nomination with Assembly Secretary, R. Mounissamy, an hour before the deadline.