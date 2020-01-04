Sena denies reports of sole Muslim Minister quitting govt

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Amid speculation that the Shiv Sena's newly-inducted Minister of State Abdul Sattar Nabi has threatened to quit from the government, the party and his family stoutly denied the reports, here on Saturday.

"This is not correct. He has not resigned, nor submitted any such resignation letter to me or anybody else in the party," Sena Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai told IANS, dismissing it as acemedia imagination".

Speaking to local media, the MoS' son Samir Nabi in Aurangabad also denied the news and said he was trying to reach his father for more details.

The sole Muslim face of Sena and among four Muslims in the cabinet, Sattar, a legislator from Sillod (Aurangabad) was sworn-in as a MoS when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet on December 30. Since the past one week, the top leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress are engaged in finalizing the cabinet portfolios. qn/skp/