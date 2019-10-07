Sena in mind, PM focuses on Maharashtra more

While, the BJP is facing hardly any challenge in either of the states, it seems to have given more stress on Maharashtra for the sheer fact its alliance partner Shiv Sena is on a constant warring mode, despite agreeing to a prepoll alliance.

Out of the nine rallies in Maharasahtra, two key rallies will be on October 17 at Satara and Pune. While BJP President Amit Shah will hold as many as 18 rallies in the western state.

Modi will restrict himself with just four rallies in three days in Haryana where he will address crowds in Vallavgarh, Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar. He will kick off his campaign trail in Haryana from October 14.

On the same day, BJP President Amit Shah will also hold rallies and meetings in parralel. His days are chock-a-block with engagements in Ratia, Jind, Panchkula, Kalka, Tosham, Dadri among other Assembly constituencies. Apart from the two, Uttra Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP's working president J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among the star campaigners, who is expected to carpet bomb ending the campaigning season. In both the states, BJP CMs Devendra Fadnavis and M.L. Khattar has already completed their statewide yatras trying to connect with their electorate. Now, with October 21 nearing, the saffron party has meticulous plans to up their ante. In both Haryana and Maharashtra which will go to poll on October 21, BJP has it easy with the opposition either absent or dousing dissent within. Sanjay Nirupam of Mumbai Congress is sulking as Ashok Tanwar, former Haryana Congress Chief has recently resigned from the grand old party, making it easier for the BJP. However, sources say, the saffron party does not want to take chances, particularly in Maharshtra. The reasoning is, with a bigger pie of the seats, BJP will be in a commanding position to control it's warring ally Shiv Sena, which has embarrassed the BJP on many issues, including its vehement opposition of cutting down of trees at the Arrey forest.