Sena MP praises Khadi Prakritik Paint made from cow dung

In a letter written to Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Godse has expressed willingness to set up the plant in Nashik for which a team of his aides would visit the Khadi Prakritik Paint manufacturing unit at Jaipur to learn the technology of making wall paint from cow dung.

Hemant Tukaram Godse, the Shiv Sena MP from Nashik, has also expressed a desire to set up multiple plants of this paint in his Lok Sabha constituency of Nashik.

"My private secretary and team are planning to come to Jaipur to see the esteemed project of preparing wall paint from cow dung. You are requested to guide them about the project to establish the same in Nashik," read the letter written by Godse to KVIC.

Notably, Khadi Prakritik Paint was launched by Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on January 12 this year.

The minister described this paint as a major project under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan of the Central government as it aims at creating large-scale employment across the country and also increasing farmers' income by selling cow dung to paint manufacturing units.

Increasing farmers' income is also a focus area of the Modi government. Gadkari said this paint will give a major boost to the agro-based industry in the country and will promote use of eco-friendly products.

Incidentally, KVIC has also fixed a target of setting up at least 500 manufacturing units of Prakritik Paint in rural areas, through prospective entrepreneurs, in next six months for which it has already begun training of people in Jaipur.

Buoyed by the huge demand for paint, KVIC will be setting up another six Khadi Prakritik Paint manufacturing units in New Delhi, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Bengaluru and Choudwar in Orissa to maintain supplies. The KVIC will soon offer dealerships for Prakritik Paint that will benefit the traders.

