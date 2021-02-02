Sena's Sanjay Raut at Ghazipur border to support farmers

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also reached Ghazipur border in support of the farmers, where he met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Ghazipur Border, Feb 2 (IANS) Protests are continuing at the borders of Delhi against the farm laws while politicians arrive at the protest sites to exploit the situation.

Raut told IANS: "Uddhav Thackeray has specially sent me. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra is in support of the farmers. The atmosphere we saw after January 26 on the border and the way Rakesh Tikaitji had tears in his eyes. How could we stay silent after that?"

"The whole country is angry with the BJP for whatever has happened on the border recently, while Rakesh Tikait will decide what will be our strategy ahead."

When Raut was asked why he reached the border after 2 months, he said, "Now the movement needs to be given strength."

To the question of whether the Shiv Sena is angry with the BJP on the farmers' issue, Raut said, "Don't do politics with the farmers."

11 rounds of talks have been held between the government and farmer organisations, but so far no result has been achieved.

On the other hand, after the violence on Republic Day, the farmer bodies were under pressure but now opposition political leaders have lent a helping hand to boost the movement.

--IANS

msk/kr