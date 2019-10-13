Sending rocket to moon will not feed youths: Rahul Gandhi

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly ignoring real issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that sending a rocket to the moon will not feed the youth of the country.

Addressing an election rally here, Rahul said: "Crores of youths in the country are unemployed. When the election comes, they don't talk about it. Youths are saying that they don't have any future. On the other side, he (Modi) will say look towards the moon. India has sent a rocket. It is good."In a veiled reference to India's moon mission Chandrayaan -2, Gandhi continued: "Congress had founded ISRO. Rocket did not go there in two days. It took years, and Narendra Modi ji is taking its benefit. Sending a rocket to the moon will not feed the youths of the country."The Congress leader said that they have destroyed the Indian economy. "They will talk about Kashmir, Article 370, moon but they will not utter a single word on real issues," he said.The Congress party is contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls in alliance with the NCP. The state will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)