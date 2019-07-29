Sending team from commission to UP to meet kin of injured Unnao rape victim: NCW Chairperson

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The National Commission for Women's (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday said the commission will send a team to Uttar Pradesh to meet the family members of Unnao rape victim who was injured in a recent car accident.

While speaking to ANI, Rekha said: "I wanted to meet the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh, but I was not able to talk to him so we have written the letter to him requesting for a fair investigation in the matter.""I hope that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would ensure a fair investigation in the case. I am sending a team from the commission in order to meet the victim's family," she added.Earlier on Monday, NCW took cognizance of the death of relatives of Unnao rape victim in a road accident in which she was also injured, and wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Police, requesting them to ensure a speedy investigation into the matter and take action deemed appropriate for the crime committed.The commission wrote a letter to Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh (UP) and mentioned that it would shortly send a team to UP to look into the events."The NCW has taken suo motu cognizance of media report 'Unnao rape victim injured, her two aunts killed in accident' published in a national daily dated 29th July, 2019, wherein it has been reported that the Unnao rape victim who had allegedly accused an MLA of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Gurubakshganj area o Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh," NCW wrote in the letter to UP Police.Expressing serious concern regarding the unfortunate incident, the NCW further wrote, "Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested to ensure absolutely free, fair and speedy investigation into the matter and take action deemed appropriate for the crime committed."The Commission has also demanded that the NCW should be kept apprised at every stage of the investigation.BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet against Sengar in July last year and booked him under Sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.When the kin of the victim complained, her father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put in jail after two days. He later died in the hospital and his post-mortem examination report revealed serious injuries on his body. (ANI)