Senegal: 4 killed in clashes sparked after Opposition leader arrested

Dakar [Senegal], March 6 (ANI): At least four people were killed in clashes between activists and police, which erupted in Senegal, after the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.



Citing local media, Sputnik reported that the unrest engulfed Dakar and other cities of Senegal late Thursday and included arsons, clashes between activists and police officers, as well as acts of vandalism and looting.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome expressed condolence to the families of the victims and said that the protesters will be charged for disrupting public order.

The clashes began after Sonko, a key opposition leader, was detained earlier this week for violating the coronavirus-linked ban on gatherings.

According to Sputnik, he had earlier faced rape charges filed by an employee of a massage salon. (ANI)

