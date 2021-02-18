Senegal receives first batch of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Dakar, Feb 18 (IANS) Senegal on Wednesday night received the first batch of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, First Lady Marieme Faye Sall, senior government officials, Chinese Ambassador to Senegal Xiao Han and representatives of the World Health Organization also attended the delivery ceremony at Blaise Diagne International Airport, the Xinhua news agency reported.