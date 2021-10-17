  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Senior army officer booked for abetment to suicide of woman Lt. Col in Maharashtra's Pune

Senior army officer booked for abetment to suicide of woman Lt. Col in Maharashtra's Pune

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 17th, 2021, 15:30:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): A case has been registered against a senior rank army officer for abetment to suicide of a woman Lieutenant Colonel in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot at Pune, City Police said on Sunday.

"We've registered a case against senior defence personnel under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code after receiving a complaint from the deceased's relative," added the Pune city police.
Further probe is underway.
Pune City Police had on Wednesday said that a 43-year-old woman Lieutenant Colonel had allegedly died by suicide.
According to police, the woman who hails from Uttarakhand and was posted in Jaipur had come to Pune for a three-month-long military training. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features