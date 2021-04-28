Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad passed away due to the COVID-19 on Wednesday in Mumbai, party sources said.



He was 81-year-old.

The former Member of Parliament had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

He was the father of current Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Expressing condolence, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the demise of the senior leader was "saddening".

"Congress party and I have suffered an immense loss. Short of words. Tributes," Sawant tweeted.

He represented the Mumbai South Central constituency. He lost the seat to Rahul Shewale in 2014. He has been three times MLA from Dharavi and also twice state minister of Maharashtra cabinet. Since 1985, he has represented Dharavi which is Asia's largest slum. (ANI)

