Senior Congress leaders should inform Rahul Gandhi that Fisheries Ministry already exist here: RK Singh

By Amit Kumar



New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): As Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday repeated his gaffe stating that he will strive for the creation of a fisheries ministry at the Centre, Union Power Minister R K Singh today said the senior leaders from the Congress party should inform him that a separate ministry already exists under the leadership of Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

"It seems that no one has given information on fisheries ministry to him and he does not know about it. It is important that senior leaders of the Congress Party should make him understand so that he doesn't make such statements. The party leader should correct him that the government of India has already a fisheries ministry and Giriraj Singh is Cabinet Minister and Ministry is doing a lot of developmental work," RK Singh, Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge) told ANI.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) had said the same thing in the past in Puducherry after which Giriraj Singh Ji said that a Fisheries Ministry already exists," he added.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks during an interaction with the fishing community in Kollam's Thangassery today.

Meanwhile, RK Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Arrah constituency further attacked Rahul for making a comment that 'Kerala voters are different from North India and people are interested in issues'

"Rahul Gandhi is talking about North and South, but if you do not work in any Constituency then you will be defeated. This is what happened to you in Amethi (Uttar Pradesh). You did not work, that's why the public voted out. Even if you do not work in Kerala the public will vote out," he said.

"You think that if you keep winning from one constituency to another constituency, then it is not going to last long. you have to work, having been MP three times in a Constituency you lost the election because you did not do any developmental work. Do not divide people into North and South. People (of Kerala) are from India and if you do not work, then you will be voted out from here also," he added.

On Tuesday, Gandhi, who addressed an event to mark the conclusion of 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' in poll-bound Kerala, said he had been MP for 15 years from the north and had used to a different type of politics and coming to Kerala was very refreshing. (ANI)

