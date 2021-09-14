Senior Congress leaders unhappy with Bihar Congress in-charge's proposed list of office-bearers

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The list of office-bearers in the Bihar Congress proposed by state Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das has been criticised by senior party leaders on the grounds that it has too many office bearers and it does not take into account age, experience and seniority.



According to party sources, age and experience of the leaders have not been taken seriously in the proposed list. Apart from it, social equations have not been taken care of and there is displeasure over giving place to people with a criminal background and ignoring experience and seniority.

As per a senior Bihar Congress leader, the proposal to give more people a place in the organisation is also unfair. He said the proposal to make many working presidents is against the culture of the Congress.

Sources said that in the proposed list, apart from the president, there are more than half a dozen working presidents, a dozen vice presidents, and a large number of general secretaries, which are more than necessary.

Akhilesh Singh, a senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP said that the displeasure over the proposal for change in the organisation has been conveyed to party interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The proposed list will not be released and there will be a change in it and the party is brainstorming on it. The change in the organisation will take place only after keeping in mind things like regional balance, caste, experience, age, functionality," he told ANI.

Sources said that in Bihar, the party has to be strengthened for winning more Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state. Hence the proposed list is faulty. (ANI)

