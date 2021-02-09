Senior IPS Humayun Kabir joins Trinamool Congress

Citing some "personal" reasons, Kabir had resigned from his service last month, barely three months before his scheduled retirement. He was replaced by Gaurav Sharma who was joint commissioner (establishment) in the Kolkata Police.

Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir joined Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday.

The 2003-batch IPS officer joined the party in the presence of Trinamool supremo Banerjee during a political rally in East Burdwan.

Earlier, Kabir's wife Anindita Das Kabir had joined the ruling formation in Bengal.

Kabir's role as Chandannagar Police Commissioner came into the spotlight last week as he ordered the arrests of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who allegedly raised the controversial "Goli maaro" (shoot them) slogan at a rally on January 20.

The slogans were heard at a roadshow led by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who had left the Trinamool Congress in December last year and joined the saffron brigade.

--IANS

