Senior J&K cop dismisses theories of Kashmir unrest

The officer, Imtiyaz Hussain, a Senior Superintendent of Police, tweeted that peddlers of discontent were "dimwitted" analysts and "half witted" experts and and pleaded with them to let Kashmiris live in peace.

"Dimwitted analysis by half witted Kashmir experts who are disappointed at seeing no dead bodies of Kashmiris this time unlike what they would in past. Why should Kashmir produce dead bodies to satiate the ego of Pakistanis & some of their agents here in India? Please let us live," Hussain said.

The tweet, posted at 9.50 a.m. on Wednesday, has gone viral. Till 12 noon there had been more than 2,000 likes and over 800 retweets to the post. Hussain was responding to hair-splitting analyses by Twitterati he had posted during the weekend preceding Eid. The video had clips of bustling markets in several prominent places of Srinagar and other districts including Ganderbal, Baramulla, Pulawama and Budgam. Hussain's video clip was in response to reports by Western media that street protests and violence had been breaking out regularly in Kashmir after August 5. In reply to the video posted by Hussain on August 10, RSS member Tarun Vijay tweeted: "Jug jug jiyo @hussain_imtiyaz bhai. A very very very happy Eid." The Kashmir Valley has been under unprecedented troop deployment since August 5 when the Indian Parliament withdrew the special status to Jammu and Kashmir by reading down Article 370 of the Constitution. The state has also been divided into two Union Territories.