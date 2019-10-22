Senior journalist, ORF fellow Ashok Malik appointed policy advisor in MEA in rank of Addl Secretary

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Tuesday said that Ashok Malik, Distinguished Fellow at Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has been appointed a policy advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the rank of Additional Secretary.



"Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Ashok Malik, Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation as Policy Advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs, on a contract basis, in the rank of Additional Secretary," the order said.

It added that the appointment has been made "for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Malik, a senior journalist, earlier served as Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

