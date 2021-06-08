Senior Karnataka BJP legislator Udasi passes away

"Udasi died around 2.50 p.m. at Narayana Health hospital where he was under treatment for age-related symptoms over the last 15 days," his secretary Govinda Raju told IANS.

Bengaluru, June 8 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's senior Karnataka legislator and former minister C.M. Udasi passed away at a private hospital here due to age-related issues, a party official said on Tuesday. He was 85.

He is survived by wife Neelambika, son and sitting MP Shivakumar Chanabasappa and daughter Jayashree.

Udasi was an 8-time legislator from Hangal Assembly constituency in Haveri district. He was a cabinet minister in the BJP's 2008-13 government.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa mourned Udasi's death and expressed condolences to his bereaved family.

"Udasi was a gentleman and a dynamic politician. The works he undertook as a PWD Minister is noteworthy. He was always committed to solving people's problems and worked for the betterment of society," he said in a statement here.

