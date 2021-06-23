Senior police officers clash in Himachal CM's presence

Shimla, June 23 (IANS) In an incident of physical assault among two high-ranking police officers in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was in Kullu town to receive Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the police headquarters on Wednesday ordered a probe into the incident.

In videos going viral on the social media, officers of the Chief Minister's security along with other policemen were seen 'heckling' Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh, who is posted in Kullu town and was assigned the overall security.

In the video, Additional SP Brijesh Sood, who is in charge of the Chief Minister's security, was seen 'kicking' Gaurav Singh just at the main gate of the Bhuntar airport near Kullu town.

It is learnt that in retaliation the Superintendent of Police also slapped his subordinate.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the police headquarters in Shimla in a statement said: "It is seized of the incident that occurred during the Kullu visit of the Union Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari."

"DIG (Central Range) Madhusudan is already on the spot and conducting an inquiry into the matter. The DGP, Sanjay Kundu, has also left for the spot to take stock of the situation himself," it added.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari arrived at the Bhuntar airport to virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of road projects worth Rs 6,155 crore from Manali on Thursday.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the Chief Minister said an inquiry has been ordered. "I have sought a report within three days and action would be initiated against the erring officer."

--IANS

vg/bg