Senior Statistics Ministry officer held in graft case

A CBI spokesperson said that Deepak Kumar, an official of the National Statistics Office, CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai was arrested for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it has arrested a Senior Statistical Officer of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in connection with a graft case.

He said a case was registered against Kumar on the allegations that the accused demanded Rs 10,000 as undue advantage from the complainant for submission and closure of the Final Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) Return for his company.

The official said that the CBI laid a trap and caught Senior Statistical Officer red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

"During searches at the premises of accused, various incriminating documents were recovered," he said.

The official said that the accused was produced before the competent court, which sent him to police custody till July 23. Kumar was on Friday produced before a Special Court at Thane and it sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

