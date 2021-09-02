Senior Taliban leader meets Turkey's envoy in Doha

Doha [Qatar], September 2 (ANI): Taliban Political office Deputy Head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai met Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu at Taliban's Office in Doha on Wednesday, reported TOLOnews.



According to Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem, Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar Goksu promised that Turkey will continue its relations and cooperation with Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country earlier this month. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

The Taliban said that the discussions held on forming a new government have been finalized and they will soon make an announcement. Meanwhile, the Taliban has already appointed governors, police chiefs, and police commanders for provinces and districts, reported TOLOnews.(ANI)

