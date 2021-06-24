Sennheiser unveils XS Lav microphone for content creators

"Over the past few years, we have witnessed a significant rise of content creators in India. Due to this, audio for video segment has seen a growing demand for wireless audio devices," Vipin Pungalia, Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser India, said in a statement.

The XS Lav with a 3.5 mm jack is priced at Rs 4,490 and XS Lav USB C is available at Rs 5,190 on Amazon.

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Long-running German audio company Sennheiser on Thursday unveiled a new XS Lav microphone that comes in two variants for content creators in India.

"Keeping this in mind, we have introduced XS Lav microphones for a simple, straightforward audio recording and a clearly noticeable upgrade in sound quality. We are looking forward to seeing how our customers respond to this," Pungalia added.

Using a dedicated microphone from the XS Lav family will reveal all the difference that a lavalier microphone can make.

By placing the microphone closer to the sound source, you can isolate your voice and attenuate distracting noise from the surrounding environment.

Despite the cable, it also gives you more freedom to move in front of the camera without deteriorating the audio, making listening to an enjoyable experience for your audience.

All XS Lav mics include a microphone clip, removable foam windshield and a draw-string storage pouch as a standard.

The XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit additionally contains a Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp and Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod.

--IANS

vc/sdr/