Sensational note by accused in NC leader's death goes viral, police probing veracity

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Three days after National Conference leader and former Jammu MLC Tarlochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a West Delhi flat, police on Sunday was trying to ascertain the veracity of a sensational hand-written note posted on a social media account of Harmeet Singh, one of the suspects in Wazir murder.

An eight-page note in Hindi, signed by Hameet Singh was posted on his Facebook account.

The note detailed the chronology of events leading to Wazir's murder, and a 'confession' by Singh that he has not just killed Wazir but almost 100 others. The note ends with saying that he is committing suicide now.

"A hand-written note having as many as 27 points was posted on Harmeet Singh's Facebook account. It is going viral on social media. However, it is yet to be ascertained who has posted this message. Police are investigating the hand-written note," said Delhi Police spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal.

Wazir, a former Member of Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir, chairman of J&K's Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee as well as president of the J&K State Transport Union for the last three decades, was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Dwarka area on September 9.

He had come to Delhi from Jammu on September 2 and was supposed to take a flight for Canada on September 3. However, he never made it to the airport, prompting his family to reach out to him but they got no response. Wazir's body was found the next day after neighbours complained of foul smell and called in police.

Post-mortem report showed that a bullet was found embedded in the NC leader's skull, indicating that Wazir was shot dead.

Police said it was probing the family of second accused Harpreet Singh Khalsa from Jammu in connection with the alleged murder. "We have interrogated Harpreet Singh's family persons, including one of his female friends, and a look out notice may be issued soon," police said.

Harpreet Singh was staying with Wazir in the rented flat, where the latter's body was recovered in a highly decomposed state.

As of now both the accused are on run and the Delhi Police have launched a multi-state search operation to nab them.

Around half a dozen teams have been formed to investigate the matter in different states, including J&K, Delhi and Punjab, police said.

