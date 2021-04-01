Sensing defeat, Trinamool workers desert booths: BJP

In a series of tweets, BJP posted picture of deserted tables of the Trinamool outside polling booths.

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) On the day of second phase of elections to the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, the BJP took a dig at the Trinamool Congress saying that sensing defeat the rival party workers have deserted the polling booths.

Leading the attack, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh tweeted a picture of deserted Trinamool centres in Nandigram and said, "Picture of the day TMC polling booth centre, where Mamata Banerjee is the candidate."

West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted: "Mathurapur, Bankura, Bishnupur, Mahisadal. TMC booths in assembly after assembly are deserted, unmanned.

"It seems TMC spent all their energy and resources in ensuring that Mamata Banerjee somehow puts up a decent show at Nandigram and that too isn't happening. BJP will sweep."

On its official Twitter handle, West Bengal BJP tweeted: "After getting a hint of defeat in the polls, the TMC workers left the booth."

In another tweet Malviya claimed that the saffron party is sweeping the second phase of West Bengal polls. By 5 p.m. according to poll official over 80 per cent voting was recorded.

"Encouraging feedback from the booths as of 1 p.m. The BJP is doing extremely well even on seats where the TMC was expected to be in some contention. If the momentum of the first half carries through to the latter, which is quite likely, expect the TMC to crumble in phases ahead," Malviya tweeted earlier on six hours in to polling.

Trinamool official handle also tweeted picture of deserted table of BJP.

"Ab Karein to Karein Kya (now what can be done)? Bolein to Bolein Kya (now what can be said)? West Bengal BJP. Welcome to Bengal," the Trinamool tweeted.

In response, West Bangal BJP tweeted a picture of an elderly woman with a saffron party flag in her hand. "Tumhaare lie ye ek hi kafi hain (One is enough for you)."

